Labour acknowledges complaint from Wakefield councillor Nadeem Ahmed after alleged 'hate incident'

The Labour party will look into a complaint by a senior Conservative councillor in Wakefield, after a police probe into an alleged racist comment against him was ended.

Councillor Nadeem Ahmed reported he'd been the victim of offensive remarks made on Facebook on April 18, and West Yorkshire Police subsequently logged a 'hate incident'.

Although officers said they were unable to identify the user behind the social media account responsible, Tory group leader Coun Ahmed told a full council meeting last Wednesday that the comment had been posted by someone in the chamber earlier that afternoon.

He also said he'd written to Labour about the remarks, although a spokesperson for the party said on Thursday that they had not received any complaint from Coun Ahmed.

However, it has now emerged that Labour's national complaints unit is looking into the issue.

An email sent to Coun Ahmed on Friday said: "I can inform you that the information you have provided will be made available to the Labour Party's disputes team for their consideration in line with our rules and procedures.

"We are unable to provide specific updates to third parties, as complaints procedures are confidential and we must uphold our legal obligations on data protection."

The party declined to comment further when approached on Monday.

Local Democracy Reporting Service