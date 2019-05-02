Do I need my polling card to vote? Your guide to voting in Wakefield local elections

Local elections take place across the Wakefield district today, as you get your chance to choose who your council representatives should be.

But when can you cast your vote, where do you go and what do you need?

Voting takes place across the district today.

If you've never voted before, this handy guide should tell you all you need to know.

Where do I go to vote?

If you're registered to vote, you should have been sent a polling card by Wakefield Council, which will tell you where your nearest polling station is.

These are often in churches, schools and other community buildings, which double up as places to vote for the day.

A full list of polling stations being used at this election can be found here.

When do the polls open?

You can cast your vote anytime between 7am and 10pm.

Who is standing for election in my local area?

A full list of candidates standing in Wakefield can be found here.

What do I need to take with me? Do I need my polling card or ID?

You don't need to take your polling card with you to vote.

Different local authorities have different stances on whether or not you should produce ID, but according to the Electoral Commission, you don't need any forms of ID to vote in Wakefield.

You just need to confirm your name and home address with the volunteers working at the polling station and you're free to put a cross in the box.

