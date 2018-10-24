Politicians from Wakefield schools get letter from PM Theresa May

The Prime Minister of Waterton Academy Trust’s Children’s Parliament has received a special letter - from the real Prime Minister.

The Rt Hon Theresa May sent the letter, addressed to Prime Minister Grace Foster, to the children, praising them for their time and effort in running the elected pupil parliament, which includes young people from all of the schools within the trust.

Grace said: “It felt so exciting to receive the letter from Downing Street. Mrs May told us that she was shy when she was speaking to a group at school and I know how she felt. But now I am more confident when speaking because I have been Prime Minister.”

David Dickinson, CEO of Waterton Academy Trust, said: “It is very gratifying when pupils’ work is recognised in this way. Our Parliament is an important aspect of life in Waterton and our MPs from across our schools ensure that our pupils can decide what events and activities will happen throughout the year.”

The trust’s Parliament had recently welcomed Outwood and Morley MP Andrea Jenkyns to a meeting.

Mr Dickinson added: “We invited all Westminster MPs, who represent the constituencies that our schools are in, to come and meet our Parliament. We were happy to welcome Andrea Jenkins MP to a meeting and appreciate the time that she took to inform the Prime Minister of our work to promote democracy and pupil voice.”

Waterton Academy Trust is a group of 12 primary schools from across the Wakefield district. The Waterton Children’s Parliament is made up of councillors from each school, who meet regularly through the year to decide upon events, activities and campaigns that they believe will enhance the school life of all pupils across the trust.