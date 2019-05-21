Police probe into alleged racial slur against Wakefield councillor Nadeem Ahmed 'ongoing'

Criminal enquiries into an alleged racial slur against Wakefield councillor Nadeem Ahmed remain ongoing, West Yorkshire Police has said.

Coun Ahmed, who has been the leader of the council's Conservative opposition group since 2015, reported he'd been made the subject of offensive remarks on social media on April 18.

The police subsequently logged a "hate incident" and said they would be speaking to Coun Ahmed further about the issue.

A spokesman for the police said: "The case remains open and enquiries are ongoing."

Speaking last month, Coun Ahmed said he'd been upset by the comment.

He said: "Since I was elected as a councillor in 2006 I've seen some heated arguments, but those should never descend into racism, sexism or homophobia.

"When things like this happen, it's no wonder people aren't putting themselves forward to be councillors."

