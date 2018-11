A police officer has been assaulted while attending a 'concern for safety' incident at the Lofthouse Surgery this morning.

Residents were concerned when they spotted a police presence outside the medical centre on Church Farm Close in Lofthouse.

Police confirmed they were called to the GP surgery just after 9.30am due to concerns for a person's safety, but would not give further details.

A 52-year-old man was arrested over an assault on a police officer during the incident.