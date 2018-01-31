Police issue picture of wanted Wakefield man

Officers are appealing for help to find a man wanted for offences including assault.

Wakefield Police would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Lewis Selby, 24, from Horbury.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest and efforts to find him have been on going in the city over the past few weeks.

PC Samantha Farr, of Wakefield Police, said: “We are appealing for information to locate Lewis Selby and believe he is active in the Wakefield area.

“Anyone who has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact myself PC 2314 Samantha Farr at Wakefield District Police on 101 referencing crime number 13170563490.

"Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."