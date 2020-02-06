Police investigate claims taxi passenger was sexually assaulted in Pontefract

Claims a female passenger was sexually assaulted by an unlicensed taxi driver are being investigated by police.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place in Pontefract in January.

Wakefield Council's licensing committee was told on Wednesday that the suspect did not have the required permit to trade as a cabbie.

In a briefing about recent enforcement action, council officer Gareth Waterson said: "There's an ongoing investigation into a claim an unlicensed driver picked up a female passenger and carried out a sexual assult in Pontefract.

"It's an ongoing police investigation.

"We had a look at it to check it wasn't one of our (licensed vehicles). It wasn't, but it's still not good."

