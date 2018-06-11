Police are continuing to investigate the death of an elderly woman in a house fire in Castleford.

The 83-year-old died in the blaze on Westfield Avenue which took hold of the property on Thursday morning, June 7.

The emergency services were called to the terraced house shortly before 9am, where the woman had suffered significant injuries. She later died.

Bouquets of flowers here left at the front door of the property which also has its front living room windows boarded up.

Smoke damage can also be seen on the front door.

A police investigation has since been launched, but it is not being treated as suspicious.

DI Dave Rogerson of Wakefield CID said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 6pm and 9am to come forward to speak to the police.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101 referencing police log 0380 of June 7.”

Meanwhile, neighbours spoke of their shock at the incident, with one saying she witnessed smoke pouring out of a back bedroom window. She said: “The first we know about it was when the fire engines turned up.

“It’s been a shock, we didn’t know what was going on and my mind started running away with what could have happened and what could have caused it.”

Another neighbour said he had been out to buy a paper on Thursday morning and when he returned, there were three fire engines on the street.

He added: “We were told later that she had died and it was such a shame. She was such a lovely old lady.

“We would see her on a morning and say hello. She always had her family round with the grandchildren always coming to see her.”