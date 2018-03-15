Plan to attract more tourists to stay in town

The Hough family have farmed land around Pontefract and Featherstone for five generations.

And now they are hoping to turn part of their property into a business venture that they believe could boost the local economy and help the area to become a tourist destination.

HOME FROM HOME? One of the barn buildings at Park Grange Farm in Pontefract.

They have drawn up plans to turn disused barns at the Park Grange Farm family home in Pontefract into 13 holiday lets, with ensuite bathrooms and kitchenettes.

It is hoped the accommodation will be used to support events at the neighbouring Pontefract and District Golf Club as well as providing a place for visitors to the racecourse, castle and Xscape leisure complex to stay.

Planning documents state: “The golf course and race course are frequently visited venues. With accommodation being sparse in the area, this would give visitors a chance to stay in a well presented local farm, which is idyllic and picturesque.”

The proposal states that the scheme, estimated to cost around £500,000, would be carried out in partnership with Pontefract Golf Club.

It says the accommodation “can only help boost the local economy by bringing further tourists to the local area”.

Planning agent Simon Clarke said the 200-year-old barn buildings are currently in a bad state of repair. But the farm owners want to bring them back to use, retaining their character and providing a holiday farmhouse experience for golfers, ramblers and tourists.

Mr Clarke said: “The farm benefits from being located neighbouring Pontefract Golf Course and less than 3km from Pontefract town centre.

“Pontefract has a lot to offer, a quaint town with horse racing, a castle, museum, numerous golf courses, scenic walks or cycling via the Trans Pennine Trail plus the Xscape facility.

“Unfortunately, there is little offered in the way of accommodation.”