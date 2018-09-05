PICTURES: Wakefield Restaurant week takes the city centre by storm

Time is running out to try some delicious new foods as part of Wakefield’s very own restaurant week.

The highly anticipated week has been organised by Wakefield BID and runs from, Saturday, September 1 to Friday, September 7. It sees restaurants across the city centre offering lunch and evening deals starting from just £5.

The first Wakefield City Centre Restaurant Week is taking place, with restaurants across the city offering lunch and dinner deals from just �5. Pictured is Yaki Soba from Robatary's lunch menu.

Restaurant week features special lunchtime deals at restaurants across the city centre, including British brasserie Iris, Catalonian-style Qubana and Robatary, which features tastes of the pacific.

Jenny Thompson, director of Qubana and Robatary, said: “The offer of quality, creative cuisine across the city centre is better than it’s ever been so it makes complete sense to do something to celebrate this.

“It’s about casting the net wider to invite more people to come and have a taste of Wakefield and hopefully return again and again.”

Mouthwatering Mexican meals this Wakefield City Centre restaurant week

The first Wakefield City Centre Restaurant Week is taking place, with restaurants across the city offering lunch and dinner deals from just �5. Pictured is Iris' Millionaire Shortbread.

There’s food for everyone, from the Grill Pit’s chilli and cheese dog with fries to vegetarian tofu green curry at Têt.

British brasserie Iris is offering a whole host of options, including a smoked haddock scotch egg and the mouthwatering millionaire shortbread doused in melted chocolate.

Have a taste of the Mediterranean at Delphi, whose authentic Greek foods include vegetarian moussaka, Lamb Kleftico and tzatziki.

Visit Casa Loca to try a short rib of beef served with crispy onions and tortilla chips, or wish the staff at Debenhams Restaurant a “happy restaurant week” for 20 percent off your bill.

The first Wakefield City Centre Restaurant Week is taking place, with restaurants across the city offering lunch and dinner deals from just �5. Pictured is the team at Iris.

Support your city with Wakefield’s first restaurant week

Graham Howarth, chair of Wakefield BID, said: “Our city centre has a lot to be proud of and the burgeoning restaurant scene is one of the jewels in our crown.

“We have a mix of well established eateries alongside some new arrivals and others that are really starting to make waves on the culinary scene.

“So it feels right to celebrate this with the city centre’s own restaurant week. Over the next few years we’d like it to become a date in the diary for anyone who loves food to pay a visit.”

Support your city and try something new this week. Share your adventures on Twitter using the hashtag #TasteOfWakefield.

To view the full restaurant week menu, click here.