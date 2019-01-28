PICTURES: HSBC bank returns as new dance studio in Hemsworth
A former bank in Hemsworth has been reopened as a dance studio
The former HSBC on Bank Street in the town has been converted into El Dance Studios, which hosts classes for children and adults.
1. Picture perfect
The former HSBC on Bank Street in the town has been converted into El Dance Studios.
2. Get involved
The school hosts classes in ballet, jazz and tap, as well as sessions for tots and dance acrobatics.
3. Now open
Founder and owner Eleanor Bechthold said: "It is extremely exciting to pass on my love and passion for dance to younger generations."
4. Dancing shoes
Since the closure of the branch, the nearest HSBC is in Pontefract.
