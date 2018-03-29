Pharmacy opening times for bank holiday days

People in need of medical care are being advised to make the best use of NHS services during the Easter bank holiday weekend,

The NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group said Wakefield’s Walk-in centre would be open from 10am until 10pm each day, the NHS 111 telephone service would be available 24 hours a day, and GP appointments for urgent conditions would be available through the GP Care Wakefield scheme, by people ringing their normal GP between 9am and 3pm.

They stressed that Pinderfields A&E was for life-threatening situations and Pontefract Hospital’s urgent treatment centre was for serious conditions.

The following pharmacies will also be open over the holiday: Asda in Castleford will open from 9am until 6pm on Good Friday and Easter Monday. Boots chemist on Beastfair Pontefract will open from 8.30am until 6pm tomorrow and 10am until 4pm on Monday.

Boots in South Elmsall opens from 9am until 5.30pm tomorrow only. Airedale Pharmacy is open from 10am until noon on Sunday and Hughes Chemist in Havecroft opens from 9am until 11am on Sunday. Tesco pharmacy in Hemsworth opens from 8am until 10.30pm tomorrow and 9am until 6pm on Monday.