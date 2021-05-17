Wakefield's mayor is invited to tea at The Addy
The children from the under fives support group at the Addy were thrilled when the mayor of Wakefield Coun Charlie Keith paid them a visit and presented a cheque for £250 for the #SAVEOURADDY campaign pot.
Deputy manager Tara Watson-Morgan said: “They made the mayor a cup of ‘tea’ and were thrilled to hear about his ‘bling’, the huge chain around his neck that caught their eye. He was a great sport and got stuck into all of the activities with the little ones.”