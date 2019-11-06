Wakefield's pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk to feature Topsy and Tim star, a BAFTA winner and former Emmerdale actress

Theatre Royal Wakefield has announced the full casting line-up for its 2019-20 pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.

Joining BAFTA award-winning TV star Sam Nixon (Sam & Mark’s Big Friday Wind Up, Copycats) and Wakefield’s favourite dame Chris Hannon (Topsy and Tim, Cinderella), will be another familiar face, Chris Chilton (Talking Heads, The Queen’s Nose), who returns for his third year in Wakefield’s pantomime, this time as the meek and mild monarch King Peregrine.

Tracy Collier (Me and My Girl, Guys and Dolls) will be playing both eccentric allotment owner Old Rosemary and the bad-tempered cleaner Mrs Moppit, performing alongside Chris Durtnal (Mamma Mia!, Legally Blonde) as the preening and ambitious knight, Sir Bertie the Brave.

Wakefield’s practical and principled Princess Primrose will be brought to life by Chloe Proctor (Emmerdale, Tale Trail To The Snow Queen) while Victoria Nicol (Twang!! The Musical, Merrily We Roll Along) can expect to be booed and hissed at, as she takes on the role of the evil cash-hungry Gretel von Greed.

The show’s Director, Rhiannon Hannon, said: ‘Everyone at the Theatre is so excited to be working with such a talented cast this year, as we welcome back some familiar faces and say hello to some brand new ones. We have already started our rehearsals, which is really when the panto magic starts to come to life’.

Theatre Royal Wakefield’s pantomime is produced in-house and this top-class cast of talented professional performers will be performing alongside a local young chorus. The creative team behind previous Theatre Royal Wakefield pantomime productions such as Cinderella, Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, Dick Whittington and Beauty and the Beast will once again be creating some dazzling costumes, dramatic sets and delightful musical melodies.

Chris Hannon has written the show, as well as returning for his tenth consecutive year as Wakefield’s pantomime dame. This year he’s playing Jack’s mum, Tilly Trott, the award-winning dairy farmer who is struggling to pay the rent.

The pantomime will be on at the theatre from Thursday, November 21 to Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Tickets are on sale now via the Box Office on 01924 211 311 or online at theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk.