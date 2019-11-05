Wakefield firms back Christmas Hamper Appeal for families in need

The Wakefield Christmas Hamper Appeal is in full swing with two Wakefield companies now getting involved.

The appeal is run by the Rotary Club of Wakefield Chantry and the Community Awareness Programme (CAP) and supported by the Wakefield Express. The aim is to put together, pack and distribute at least 1,000 festive hampers to families in need in the greater Wakefield area. Generous readers are already donating food, money and finished hampers.

Estate agents Linley & Simpson, on Northgate, and Catteralls Solicitors, on King Street, have agreed to help by collecting large quantities of basic food stuffs for inclusion in the hampers.

Linley & Simpson branch manager Emma Hodgson said: “Having operated in Wakefield for over 10 years, we are extremely proud and protective of our city and feel it’s really important to play an active role in supporting the community where we can. We are thrilled to be able to deliver a little Christmas joy to deserving families across Wakefield.”

Luke Newton, from Catteralls, added: “Catteralls Solicitors is proud to join forces with CAP and Wakefield Chantry to raise awareness and much needed support for those in need in the local area.”

The appeal still has a few weeks to run, with all donations needed before the end of November. All contributions of food, money or completed hampers can be made to the CAP warehouse on Market Street, Wakefield. Hampers should contain tea or coffee, sugar, long life milk, breakfast cereal, chocolate biscuits, tinned or instant potatoes, tinned vegetables, stuffing, tinned fruit, Angel Delight, fruit juice, chocolate or sweets. Suggested extras can include tinned meat, pasta, rice, meat paste, jam or marmalade, gravy mix, instant noodles, instant soup or pasta in sauce.

For more information, call 01924 381119.