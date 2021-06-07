Wakefield Council leader cheers on Rovers and Tigers
The news that both Featherstone Rovers and Castleford Tigers will be making trips to Wembley on July 17 prompted council leader Denise Jeffery to issue congratulations on behalf of the council.
She said: “Congratulations to Featherstone Rovers and Castleford Tigers who have reached their respective finals and will be making special trips to Wembley.
“We wish both teams the best of luck – the district will be cheering you on.”
Tickets for both the Betfred Challenge Cup Final between Castleford Tigers and St Helens and the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final between Featherstone Rovers and York City Knights will not be on sale until there is more clarity on the government's roadmap coming out of lockdown and therefore the stadium's capacity.
An announcement is scheduled next Monday (June 14) regarding Step 4 – seven days ahead of the June 21 date which had been identified as the earliest possible for the fourth and final stage of unlocking.