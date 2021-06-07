Wakefield Council leader cheers on Rovers and Tigers

Featherstone players celebrate during their win over Widnes

She said: “Congratulations to Featherstone Rovers and Castleford Tigers who have reached their respective finals and will be making special trips to Wembley.

“We wish both teams the best of luck – the district will be cheering you on.”

Tickets for both the Betfred Challenge Cup Final between Castleford Tigers and St Helens and the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final between Featherstone Rovers and York City Knights will not be on sale until there is more clarity on the government's roadmap coming out of lockdown and therefore the stadium's capacity.

Castleford celebrate in front of their fans after defeating Warrington to make it to the Betfred Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.