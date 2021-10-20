Tributes to Castleford dance teacher Jane Tumelty, who has died aged 86

Jane Hanson (Tumelty) who has died

Mrs Hanson was known professionally as Jane Tumelty and she set up her own dance school at the age of 16.

She achieved professional training qualifications to examiner level in all dance genres.

Mrs Hanson taught dance all her life and was still teaching professionals up to the last few months of her life.

A member of the International Dance Teachers Association board for a number of years, she was president on two occasions.

Daughter Claire Ward said: “Dance took mum to many countries and enabled her to make many friends abroad.

“She was Castleford carnival queen at young age and a magistrate for 12 years.

“She was always well dressed and very smartly presented and she loved elegant clothes and shoes.”

Her husband John Hanson, who died in 2011, was a well known and highly respected chartered accountant who had his own practice, established by his father, with offices in Pontefract, Castleford and Normanton.

The couple had four children, Claire, Teresa, Giles and Mark and 12 grandchildren.

Mr and Mrs Hanson loved France and regularly spent their summers there with friends and family.

Until very recently Mrs Hanson played golf at Pontefract golf club and was a past lady captain. She enjoyed skiing, was a theatre lover and great traveller.

A celebration of Mrs Hanson’s life will take place at St Cuthbert’s Church, Ackworth on Monday November 1, 2021 at 11.15am, followed by a private committal at Pontefract Crematorium.