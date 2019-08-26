These could be the 16 messiest car interiors in the whole of the UK

These car owners are really taking the biscuit (and then mashing it into the upholstery) however. Car care specialist Simoniz has launched an online search for Britain's messiest car, with the winner getting a free luxury valet and a year's supply of cleaning products. Quite frankly though, looking at the state of some of the entries, a trip to the scrap yard incinerator might be a more cost-effective way of addressing the issue. Here are 16 of the entries so far.

1. Anna's car An the plus side, Anna's leather seats should wipe clean pretty easily. On the negative side, my eyeballs are going to need a two-week course of antibiotics after seeing this picture.

2. Malcolm's car Malcolm has decided to address the stereotypes around drivers of black BMWs head on by indicating, leaving an acceptable amount of space between his car and the car in front and by parking courteously in a disused quarry at all times

3. Charlie's car Charlie is obviously one of those people who goes to the supermarket with the best of intentions, only to leave their bag for life in the boot so they end up buying a new one.

4. Martin's car Plastic contamination of the world's oceans is a serious issue which will only get worse if Martin ever goes to the beach and forgets to put his handbrake on.

