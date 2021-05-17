Team will climb six mountains in 48 hours to raise funds for Prince of Wales Hospice

Six members of a Pontefract gym are taking on the challenge of climbing six mountains in 48 hours

The Six Peaks challenge is a combination of the national three peaks of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon along with the Yorkshire Three Peaks of Pen Y Ghent, Ingleborough and Whernside - an energy-sapping 48 miles in 48 hours.

The team from Maximal Health and Fitness is made up of 40-year-old Alec, his cousin Reece Lindsay, 25, Shaun Carter, 38, and Brian Hume, 48. Another cousin Gareth Lindsay, 39 and 32- year-old Jamie Gore will act as backup and drivers to enable the four-man climbing team to sleep between mountains. They will also help with kit preparation, food and fluids, physical preparation and anything else needed to enable the climbers to complete the challenge.

The event takes place from June 18-20.

Ben Nevis in Scotland is the first mountain, followed by Scafell Pike, the Yorkshire Three Peaks and finishing in Wales with Snowdon.

Alec said: “Lockdown restricted us during the early part of our training but since April 12 we have climbed Snowdon, Scafell Pike, Pen Y Ghent, Ingleborough, and Mam Tor. The Yorkshire Three Peaks is later this month and we will probably get a few more in if we can.

“We’ve been doing lots of gym work focusing on leg strength such as squats, lunges, weighted step ups, calf raises etc."

During the Yorkshire leg of the challenge Alec and the team will have a bit of extra moral support. Twenty members of the gym are taking part in a Yorkshire Three Peaks event of their own.

So far, the two appeals have raised £3,000 and it is hoped this can be increased to £5,000.

A number of local firms have sponsored the event including One Call Couriers, Heneghan & Sons Ltd, J & H Plastering and Siam Sports Therapy.