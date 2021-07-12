Sweet Caroline - why is it played at Castleford Tigers matches?

Neil Diamond singing Sweet Caroline live at Fenway Park, Boston On April 20, 2013

.But did you know it has its origins in Castleford (via America)?

Apparently, it was first played during a game at Boston Red Sox’s Fenway Park stadium in 1997 and picked up by Tigers' then chief executive Steve Gill, who had been aware of the fans' reaction.

The Tigers tested it out at the end of a match along with Tom Jones’ Delilah and Oasis’ Wonderwall and it proved to be a winner.

The Tigers’ media manager Tom Maguire said it was played in full for the first time after full-back Luke Dorn scored a last-minute, match-winning try against Wigan on March 9, 2014 and, the catchy tune became something of a lucky charm as Castleford enjoyed a remarkable upturn in fortunes under new coach Daryl Powell.