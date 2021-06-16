Rugby star made youngster's day when he gave him his boots as a souvenir

Harry was delighted when Junior S'au the Leigh centre presented him his boots at the end of the Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions match on June 6

Eleven-year-old Harry, who has Asperger’s, was thrilled with the gift and the boots now have pride of place on the family’s rugby wall, along with photographs, trophies and other rugby memorabilia

Harry has played rugby since he was five years old, first with the Eastmoor Dragons and for the past four years with the Hemsworth Dragons.

His mum Terri-Lee Gledhill said: “Our family are rugby league mad. My partner is the Hemsworth Dragons under 13s and open age coach, both my sons play and I am the under 13s team manager - the team my other son Jack plays in.

The rugby league wall at Harry's South Kirkby home with the boots in pride of place

“Our lives revolve around rugby, Harry is a Leeds Rhino’s fan but we go to as many matches as we can.

“That Sunday, a group of us from the Dragons were standing at the front and Junior S’au must have noticed us.

“When he came over with the boots at the end of the match it really made Harry’s day, it was such a kind thing to do.”

Terri-Lee posted a message to Leigh, saying: “I would just like to say a massive thank you to your number four. I believe his name is Junior Sa’u.

Leigh Centre Junior S'au who handed over his boots to a young fan after the match with Wakefield Trinity on June 6

““Could you please pass on my thanks and appreciation to such a lovely guy.”

Sa’u, 34, wrote back on Twitter: “One love champ, always grateful to put smiles on kids’ faces. #GodisGood.”