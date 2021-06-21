Pontefract gymnast heads off to Geneva for the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships

Gymnast Ryan Bradley from Pontefract is representing his country in Geneva this week.

Ryan Bradley, and his Wakefield Gym Club teammates Tom Smart, Alex Hamer and Jack McIntyre will compete in the 11-16 age group. The competition was originally scheduled to take place in Geneva in 2020 but is now taking place from June 21 to July 4.

However due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed to this year.

Ryan, who is in Year 7 at The King’s School, Pontefract only started gymnastics three-and a half years ago, but has already travelled extensively, competing and making friends with gymnasts from other clubs across the world.

Ryan said: “It’s really exciting to be selected for the world championships. I feel like all of our hard work has finally paid off and it feels surreal that I’ll be representing Great Britain.

"I am so grateful to my coaches for all of their support. Gymnastics has helped develop me as a person and it’s teaching me skills and behaviours that will stay with me for life.”

Dominic Pinto, headteacher at The King’s School said: “I am thrilled that Ryan has been selected to represent Great Britain. It’s an unbelievable achievement for someone of his age and he should be so proud of himself. Our school will be rooting for him and his team mates. Ryan is an all round fantastic student and deserves to go far in his chosen career path.”