Police 'incredibly concerned' for welfare of missing Barnsley man who has links to Ryhill and Hemsworth

Police are appealing for help in finding a man missing from Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to try and find Simon Jessop.

The 36-year-old was last seen at his home in Royston at midnight. He was then reported missing by his wife at 6.30am this morning (Tuesday, January 14).

Police said: "We and his family are incredibly concerned for Simon's welfare and are urging anyone who has seen him today to get in touch.

"It's possible that he could either be in Ryhill or Hemsworth."

He is described as being 6ft 1ins tall, of slim build with short blond hair.

He has a LUFC tattoo on the back of his neck.

It's believed he could be wearing blue converse tracksuit bottoms, a hoody, and a blue and white LUFC woolly hat.

Officers said: "Please keep an eye out for Simon today if you’re out and about, and call 101 if you have any information which could help us find him."

The incident number is 83 of 14 January.