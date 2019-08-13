Plans to serve booze at Anglers Country Park and Pontefract Castle revealed

Alcohol could soon be served at two of the Wakefield district's top visitor attractions.

Cafes at Anglers Country Park and Pontefract Castle may sell booze for up to 13 hours a day, if the two venues are each granted a licence later this year.

Councillors Faith Heptinstall, Les Shaw and Maureen Cummings at the reopening of the Woodland cafe in July.

Wakefield Council, which runs both sites, has also applied for permission to play live and recorded music within the indoor areas.

If the proposals are approved, booze could legally be sold at the venues between 9am and 10pm, although both cafes normally close earlier in the day.

The Woodland Cafe, at Anglers, recently reopened after a year-long refurbishment, and sells a range of food and drink.

Pontefract Castle's Liquorice Cafe , meanwhile, only started doing business again this week, having been shut since October 2018.

The castle's restoration was completed earlier this year.

This happened when the catering company running the premises walked away from the job after making a financial loss, citing low footfall.

However, a £4.5m project to restore the castle to its former glory has since been completed, with several more parts of the historic building now opened up to visitors.

Members of the public are able to have their say on each application.

Any comments relating to Anglers Country Park must be put forward to Wakefield Council by Monday, August 19.

Endorsements or objections in connection with Pontefract Castle need to be submitted before the deadline of Tuesday, September 3.

A separate application for an alcohol licence at Hemsworth Water Park's Lakeside cafe, which was put forward by Hemsworth Town Council, will be decided on Thursday.

Local Democracy Reporting Service