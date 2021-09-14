Obituary - Castleford osteopath Ginette Bennett
A Castleford health practitioner who retired last year after more than 30 years in business has died aged 53.
Ginette Bennett stepped back from her osteopath clinic on Wood Street after being diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer and given just three months to live.
After undergoing numerous chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions she died on Monday September 6.
Her father Mike said: “ Ginette was a very positive personality and the clinic was a happy place , even though most of the patients had medical problems.
“Her many patients became friends. As well as going to the clinic for treatment they used to love to chat to Ginette. She was a good listener.”.
As well as Mike, she is survived by husband Ray Ford and their daughters Lydia and Madeline.
The funeral will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday September 24 at 10.45am.
There is a request for family flowers only and that donations should be made in Ginette’s memory to Yorkshire Cancer Research.