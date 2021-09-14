Obituary - Castleford osteopath Ginette Bennett

Ginette Bennett with Margaret, one of her patients. Ginette surprised her with a bouquet of flowers on her birthday.

Ginette Bennett stepped back from her osteopath clinic on Wood Street after being diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer and given just three months to live.

After undergoing numerous chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions she died on Monday September 6.

Her father Mike said: “ Ginette was a very positive personality and the clinic was a happy place , even though most of the patients had medical problems.

“Her many patients became friends. As well as going to the clinic for treatment they used to love to chat to Ginette. She was a good listener.”.

As well as Mike, she is survived by husband Ray Ford and their daughters Lydia and Madeline.

The funeral will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday September 24 at 10.45am.