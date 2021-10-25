Normanton company has donated thousands of pounds of hearing aids to developing countries

Zone chairman Lion Keith Smalley receives the hearing aids from Heidi Tanton of Novus Health

Novus Health donated the aids in response to an appeal by the Castleford and Pontefract District Lions Club. The aids will be passed on to the Starkey Hearing Foundation, which will refurbish and repair where necessary and then distribute them to those who need them.

Lions Clubs throughout the UK, have been collecting used and unwanted, broken and obsolete analogue and digital hearing aids and audiological equipment for more than 26 years.

Keith Smalley of the Castleford and Pontefract District Lions Club, said: "When a hearing-impaired person receives hearing aids, it opens up a whole new world to them, so they can enjoy hearing the sounds of life we take for granted."