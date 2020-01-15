Naked star Louise Redknapp to perform in Leeds

Former Eternal star Louise will be performing in Leeds as part of her new Heavy Love 2020 UK tour.

Louise will be at Beckett University on March 21.

The tour, which will visit 11 venues across the UK, is in support of her first new album in 19 years: Heavy Love, which will be released via ADA / Warner on January 18.

The tour will see Louise performing songs from the new album plus a selection of her greatest hits.

Louise rose to fame with pop super group Eternal, the first girl band to sell more than one million copies of an album with their 1993 debut Always and Forever.

As a solo artist Louise has had 12 consecutive top 20 singles, with her debut solo album Naked selling more than 1 million copies.

Louise says: “I love performing live and touring and I can’t wait to take the new album on tour.”

Visit louiseofficial.co.uk.