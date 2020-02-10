Lidl launches heart-shaped strawberries and cream flavoured cheese for Valentine's Day

Lidl has announced the launch of a heart shaped strawberries and cream white Stilton truckle, just in time for Valentine’s day.

Shoppers will be able to add an extra level of cheese to their Valentine’s celebrations with Bradbury’s Strawberries & Cream Truckle (£2.49).

Lidl's heart shaped cheese

With chunks of dried strawberries studded through creamy White Stilton, this truckle is a taste match made in food heaven. It’s the ultimate sweet and savoury indulgence that’s sure to surprise this Valentine’s Day.

Alternatively, there’s nothing more romantic than the chic and classic French treat, macarons – unless they’re heart shaped! Lidl’s Deluxe Macaron Hearts (£2.99) are delicately flavoured with Strawberry or Vanilla and are the perfect way to show them you care this February.

Available from February 13, whilst stocks last.