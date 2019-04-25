Leeds United fan who died of cancer to be remembered at celebrity charity football match

A TEAM of celebrities are preparing to take part in the latest charity football match in memory of a Leeds United fan who died of cancer.

Leeds supporter Darren Powell, of Wakefield, travelled to United’s home away matches with his best friend Michael Kew, before he lost his cancer battle aged 40 in April 2015.

The late Michael Kew

After his friend’s death, Mr Powell, 33, vowed to raise a total of £100,000 for charities in Mr Kew’s memory.

He has since organised six charity football matches involving his team - The Kews - and has raised a total of £56,000 for a string of charities, including £14,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Now The Kews are set to play the Once Upon a Smile charity team - run by Emmerdale actor Danny Miller - on June 2 at Ossett United’s Ingfield Stadium in Ossett, Wakefield.

Mr Powell told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “The fundraising is my way of saying thank you and giving something back to Macmillan nurses for the wonderful care they showed Mick and his family.”

He said that stars due to play include former X-Factor contestant Jake Quickenden, This is England actor Thomas Turgoose, former Britain’s Got Talent winner George Sampson and Emmerdale stars James Hooton, Anthony Quinlan and Adam Thomas.

Former footballers to feature include ex-Manchester City star Paul Dickov and former Manchester United defender, Wes Brown.

Also set to play in the fixture are ex-Burnley manager Owen Coyle and former Chelsea player Frank Sinclair.

Mr Powell said that cash raised from the game will be split between Macmillan Cancer Support and Once Upon a Smile.

Gates will open for the charity football match at 11am ahead of a 1pm kick off on Sunday June 2.