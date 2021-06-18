Keith won't let a stroke stop him from walking a half-marathon

Keith Moorby who is walking a half-marathon Monday to raise funds for the Stroke Association

Prior to the stroke, Keith Moorby, of Middle Oxford Street, underwent six brain tumour operations and was told in 1990 he had only six months to live. He is raising money for the Stroke Association.

Keith said: “I now need to use my rollator (pushchair) to help me walk anywhere outside my own home.

“I have been in training and practising the route since the end of February and have clocked up 500 miles already.”

“All my previous charitable events have been endurance tests and I think this could be the hardest yet.

“The walk should take me five-and-a-half to seven hours to complete but I’m aiming for five-and-a-half hours as that’s half the time of my marathon final brain operation.

Keith will set out from his garden at 7.35am on Monday armed with bottles of water and bananas to help keep his strength up and keep him hydrated.

He expects to have to stop up to five times along the route which will take him along the river towards Methley, eventually circling back to Castleford to finish at the Albion Street WMC, known locally as The Nash.

Keith said: “I’ve been fit and active all my life, I played rugby league was a fell runner and a keen cyclist.

“I can’t understand anyone who just sits in the house doing nothing, I need to get out and about.”

The sponsored half marathon walk will be accompanied with a mega raffle on Monday June 28 The Nash.

Dozens of prizes have already been donated by local businesses and individuals and tickets are available behind the bar for £2.

In 1998 Keith completed a 150-mile coast to coast bike ride to raise funds for an ultrasound scanner at LGI to aid other sufferers.