Gym goers banned from Sun Lane Leisure Centre in Wakefield for 'inappropriate comments' and 'threatening behaviour'

Inappropriate comments and training without permission are among the reasons gym goers have been banned from a leisure centre in Wakefield.

A total of nine people have been barred from Sun Lane Leisure Centre, just outside of the city centre, since the start of 2013.

One person was banned from Pontefract Pool for foul and abusive language.

The figures were revealed in the results of a Freedom of Information request to Wakefield Council.

Three others were banned from the Sun Lane venue for foul and abusive language, while one user was told not to return after they were deemed to pose a "safeguarding risk".

Another indefinite ban was handed out for threatening behaviour.

Managers at Thornes Stadium meanwhile, have handed out four suspensions in the past six-and-a-half years.

The stadium, which is located in Thornes Park, has facilities including a running track and sports hall, and hosts athletics club Wakefield Harriers during the week.

One person was banned from the venue for a physical assault, while others were also barred for threatening behaviour and for posing a safeguarding risk.

Just one swimmer has been told to stay away from Pontefract Pool since 2013, for foul and abusive language.

Julie Russell, Wakefield Council’s Service Director for Arts, Culture and Leisure, said: "Serious or repeated instances of inappropriate behaviour can result in a temporary ban from our leisure centres.

"The council always investigates complaints received about a customer’s behaviour, either through staff or the general public, and any potential action is taken once the evidence has been reviewed. This can range from a warning letter to a ban."

Number of people banned from each venue since January 2013

Sun Lane Leisure Centre, Wakefield - 9

Thornes Stadium, Wakefield - 4

Pontefract Pool, Wakefield - 1

Local Democracy Reporting Service