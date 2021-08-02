Former Royal Marine Tom Patrick welcomes his great-great grandson

The touching family photograph shows five generations of the men of the Patrick family who all live in the Pontefract and Castleford area.

By Julie Marshall
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 4:02 pm
Updated Monday, 2nd August 2021, 4:04 pm

Head of the family is former Royal Marine Tom Patrick aged 86, standing next to him is his 59-year-old son Stephen, then his son 41-year-old James and James' son 23-year-old Lewis.

Lewis and his partner Elle welcomed the fifth generation of the Patrick family Louie James on May 25, Tom's first great great grandchild.

Tom Patrick aged 86, 59-year-old son Stephen, then 41-year-old James and 23-year-old Lewis who is holding 10-week-old Louie James. Pic Melissa Field