Express-backed Wakefield Christmas Hamper Appeal launches to help disadvantaged families

Your Express is once again backing the Wakefield Christmas Hamper Appeal to help disadvantaged families.

Run by the Community Awareness Programme (CAP) and the Rotary Club of Wakefield Chantry, the appeal is aiming to collect and pack 1,000 hampers for distribution to families in need across the wider Wakefield area, including Pontefract, Castleford, Hemsworth and South Elmsall.

With help from our readers, we have been able to achieve that target for the last two years - so we are again asking for your support. Your donations will be organised and stored by CAP on Market Street in Wakefield and the food will be packed by rotary club volunteers. The finished hampers will then be handed out via the Children First Hub’s organisation to deserving families in time for Christmas. The rotary club has also donated the first £1,000 towards the costs involved. However, significantly more money is required to ensure the necessary food can be bought. 100 per cent will go towards the hampers – none is spent on administration.

Bob Guard, from the rotary club, said: “We have been involved with this project now for a number of years, and every year we are bowled over by the generosity of Express readers and companies and organisations who all pull together to help us make this appeal successful. We are looking forward to helping another 1,000 families this year have a much happier Christmas than perhaps they would otherwise have had.”

Food needed includes tea or coffee, sugar, long life milk, cereal, biscuits, tinned potatoes or instant mash, tinned vegetables, stuffing, tinned fruit, Angel Delight, fruit juice and chocolate or sweets. Suggested extras can be tinned meat, pasta, rice, meat paste, jam or marmalade, gravy mix, instant noodles, cup-a-soup or pasta in sauce. Please do not include any alcohol or fresh goods. For more information, or to make a financial donation, call CAP on 01924 381119.