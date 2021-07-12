Don't head to Wembley on Saturday until you have read this

Wembley Stadium

But it's worth taking a few minutes extra this week to make sure you won't be stopped at the gate.

All ticket holders aged 11 and older must present evidence that they are at a low-risk of transmitting COVID-19 to enter Wembley Stadium. Failure to do so will mean that you are unable to attend the matchday.

Before you head to the stadium, you need your [email protected] match ticket, proof of your Covid status, your photographic ID and your face covering. If you do not have photographic ID, you will still be able to access the stadium.

Face coverings must be worn upon entry to the stadium and in all indoor areas. You can take it off only when seated in view of the pitch.

That means all ticket holders will be required to provide one of the following:

• Proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test for Covid-19 within 48 hours of the event, demonstrated via a text message or email from NHS Test and Trace or via the NHS App; OR

• Proof of full vaccination - both doses received at least 14 days prior to the match – again demonstrated via the NHS App; OR

• Proof of natural immunity from proof of a positive PCR in the last 180 days (and not in the last 10 days)

So the best thing to do is to download the NHS App on your telephone but don't get this confused with the NHS Covid-19 App which you might have used to check into venues.

Once you’ve downloaded the app and registered, you can update your Covid status – either through double vaccination or proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test – although remember, if you’re using a negative Lateral Flow Test, it has to be recorded after Thursday lunchtime, to be within 48 hours of the event.

Detailed matchday FAQs are available on the rugby league's website which include information on how to complete the above three processes, as well as details on how residents from Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and International can prove their Covid safety.