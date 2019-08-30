Dogs left dehydrated and 'in their own faeces' found trapped in small bathroom in Castleford

A pair of pet dogs were left thin, dehydrated and "in their own faeces" after being trapped in a small bathroom.

Ty is just a year old. Picture from Dogs Trust Leeds.

Bonnie, a six year-old lurcher, and Ty, a one year-old Staffordshire terrier were rescued by council staff and officers from Wakefield District Housing (WDH) from a property in Castleford.

The animals were thought to have been left in the bathroom for "some time" by their owner, who was struggling to look after them because of his health, according to a report.

Happily, Bonnie and Ty were put into the care of the Dogs Trust in Leeds and have now been rehomed.

Their story were revealed in a report by Wakefield councillor Maureen Cummings.

Bonnie needed medical treatment from Dogs Trust vets, but has now been rehomed with a new owner. Picture from Dogs Trust Leeds.

She said: "On June 26 Wakefield Council’s dog wardens assisted WDH with two dogs that had been left shut in a small bathroom in one of their properties.

"On attending the police were also present. After some negotiation with the owner who was a young man and was struggling to look after the dogs due to his situation and mental

health issues.

"The owner eventually attended the property and released the dogs and signed them over to the dog wardens as they were not in a very good condition.

"The dogs were very thin, and one had an injury to its tail which had not been treated. It was evident the dogs had been left for quite some time as they were in their own faeces and extremely dehydrated."

Coun Cummings added that the owner was "very upset" but "unable to give the dogs care" and he signed the pets over to the care of the council.

Amanda Sands, rehoming centre manager at the Dogs Trust's Leeds base said: "When Bonnie arrived she had a very sore tail which was dealt with by our expert vet team. After lots of TLC from our staff, she was happily rehomed in July to a local man.

"Other than being underweight when he arrived, Ty was in good health. He enjoyed spending time with his canine carers and playing with his toys and was rehomed towards the beginning of July."

Local Democracy Reporting Service