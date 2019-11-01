Cuts to bus link between South Elmsall and Wakefield are reversed and improved

A bus link between South Elmsall and Wakefield that was cut is set to reinstated and improved under new plans.

Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett said Arriva wrote to him to confirm the 496 service, which was discontinued a year ago would be reinstated.

Jon Trickett MP.

The letter followed a column in the Express by Mr Trickett in which he attacked bus cuts.

Arriva said it would make improvements along the route – which covers Upton, South Elmsall, South Kirkby and Upton – and double the frequency of the service so buses run every 15 minutes.

Mr Trickett said: “It is deeply unfair that bus services are being cut in our area.

“However today we celebrate a small victory. After this paper published my article on cuts to bus services, Arriva have written to me to say they will be doubling the frequency of the 496 service between Wakefield and South Elmsall.

“Nonetheless, it interesting that Arriva think that they are burdened with ‘commercial risk’ by making such a small change when in 2018 their CEO took home £1.34 million – more than 51 times the average Arriva employee.

“And their revenue was more than €5.3bn in the same year.

“Cutting services to poor people in our area whilst earning such a staggering amount is unacceptable.

“We will continue to fight for bus routes across the district. It is clear that we must put local people before private profit.”

Dwayne Wells, head of commercial at Arriva Yorkshire: “We regularly review our services to ensure that we meet local demand across the areas we serve.

“As part of a review of our Wakefield network we identified that residents of Hemsworth, South Kirkby and South Elmsall would benefit from a more frequent service to Wakefield.

“We made the decision to double the frequency of our 496 route between Wakefield and South Elmsall with buses now running up to every 15 minutes.

“We were pleased to be able to inform Mr Trickett of this change following the recent publication of his column, and have invited him to join us at our Wakefield depot to discuss how we can better serve the communities in his constituency.”