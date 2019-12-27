Could 2020 be the year for Liam, Luke and Chris Hemsworth?

Liam, Luke and Chris Hemsworth may be most famous for their acting careers, but in Yorkshire their name is synonymous with our town.

Earlier this year, your Express launched a campaign to bring the Hollywood trio to the to the town with which they share their name - and asked you where you’d take them to show off your town.

From a pint at the Blue Bell and a day out at Kinsley Dog Track, to an afternoon at the water park, dozens of you got in touch with your ideas.

If (or when) the brothers make an appearance, they’d be far from the first celebrities to visit our corner of the world.

In South Kirkby, live events business Production Park has provided sets and staging for stars from Shawn Mendes to the Spice Girls.

Veteran performer Hugh Jackman was spotted enjoying a pub lunch during a break in rehearsals at the site, while rumours have long swirled of pop superstar Lady Gaga enjoying a Valentine’s breakfast in Crofton.

And next year, thousands of people will gather for a night of 90s nostalgia when pop group the Vengaboys come to town, for a one-night-only show.

So while Luke, Liam and Chris may not yet have made an appearance, it’s not inconceivable to imagine that the trio could soon follow in the footsteps of their fellow A-listers.

Hemsworth might not be the most talked-about town, but it is making a name for itself in all the right circles, and now would be the perfect time for a surprise visit.

So this festive season, as you celebrate with family and friends, keep the Hemsworth brothers in mind.

On Twitter, use the hashtag #HemsworthsinHemsworth to contribute your ideas, and be sure to tag Luke, Chris and Liam to let them know what they’re missing out on.

Hemsworth is a wonderful town, and it’s only fair that 2020 is the year we get to share that with the world.