Children learn about protecting the environment with Yorkshire Water

Youngsters have been learning more about how to keep themselves and the environment safe, thanks to Yorkshire Water’s Urban Rangers scheme at Ardsley Reservoir in Wakefield.

The company is working in partnership with Groundwork to teach children at Blackgates Primary Academy, Westerton Primary and East Ardsley Primary all about water safety, blockages, littering, reducing plastic waste and the importance of keeping dogs on leads and clearing up after them. The children enjoyed a visit from Yorkshire Water’s Wipesaur anti-blockages mascot while one group visited Ewden Treatment Works in Sheffield where they were taught about the water treatment process and how water from reservoirs, rivers and boreholes is treated to make it safe for consumption.

Alastair Harvey, recreation advisor at Yorkshire Water, said: “Through this initiative we believe the children will grow to respect their natural environment, becoming more connected and respecting what, for most of them, sits right on their doorstep.

Nicola Ramsden, community co-ordinator at Groundwork, added: “We were able to educate the children about the purpose of the reservoir, why it is important to look after it and also the financial and environmental costs involved in keeping it clean and safe. We were also able to explain the dangers of swimming in the reservoir, a message which the children then passed on to their families. Our partnership with Yorkshire Water has helped to raise the profile of the reservoir in a way that resonates with people and has encouraged safe and environmentally friendly use of the site.”