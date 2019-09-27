Can you help bring Liam, Luke and Chris Hemsworth to Hemsworth?

We at the Express have launched a new campaign - to bring the Hemsworth brothers to Hemsworth.

Chris, Liam and Luke are some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and it is only fair that they pay a visit to our town.

Imagine it now - you’re out on your lunch break, minding your own business. You glance up and right in front of you is Thor, followed by The Hunger Games’ Gale - and isn’t that Nathan from Neighbours?

It may sound bizarre, but it could happen.

According to Ancestry.co.uk, the name Hemsworth derives from our very own town. Could it be that the brothers have ties to West Yorkshire? They are, after all, known to be of European descent.

It’s only fair that we give them a chance to explore their heritage and history.

We all remember the frenzy when, earlier this year, Hugh Jackman made an appearance, after rehearsing for his world tour at Production Park.

How many times have you searched for local news and instead been inundated with celebrity gossip?

Just this once, we would like to see the two combined. The Hemsworths in Hemsworth, as it were.

Would they be fans of Smokies BBQ & Steakhouse, or would Akash Lounge be their style? Perhaps you’d just like to see them enjoy a cup of Yorkshire Tea, or try a pint at the Blue Bell.

This could be the perfect opportunity to give Hemsworth a much needed boost, showing everyone just how much our town has to offer.

Whatever you think would best show off your town, be sure to let us know.

Sound good? We’ll need your help to pull this off, so be sure to tell your family and friends.

Tweet using the hashtag #HemsworthsinHemsworth to share your ideas and join in.