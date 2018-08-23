Parvovirus warning: How to stop your dog getting deadly Parvovirus and signs to look for

Dogs owners are being warned of a deadly canine virus following a family’s dog contracting Parvovirus after a walk.

Andrew and Jenny Tompkins discovered that their German Shepherd, Dude, had become ill with the virus after noticing his odd behaviour of being listless and not eating or drinking.

Following diagnosis, Dude was given antibiotics and intravenous fluids to recover.

Man charged in connection with stab death of massage parlour boss

During treatment vets told Jenny that there had been other cases of Parvovirus.

The virus, which is very contagious and deadly if not caught early, but not common as a vaccine is available and infection is preventable.

Symptoms of the disease includes; lethargy, severe vomiting, loss of appetite and bloody, foul-smelling diarrhea that can lead to life-threatening dehydration.

Parvovirus can be transmitted by any person, animal or object that comes in contact with an infected dog’s feces, highly resistant, the virus can live in the environment for months, and may survive on inanimate objects such as clothes, carpet and floors.

Border Collie Pippa’s miracle recovery after falling 20ft

It is common for an unvaccinated dog to contract parvovirus from the streets, especially in urban areas where there are many dogs.

To avoid your dog contracting Parvovirus get them vaccinated immediately and avoid any areas where unvaccinated dogs could congregate.

Disinfect any areas in your garden or porch using a bleach solution.