Park hire security after vandals damage stage for a second time

The stage at Pontefract’s Friarwood Valley Gardens has been damaged for a second time in less than two weeks.

The stage, which has only been in place since July 2017, was first damaged in an attack on the evening of Friday, September 7, when vandals caused £700 worth of damage to the structure.

The first act of vandalism caused �700 of damage to the stage.

Voluntary group Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens launched a crowdfunding campaign to pay for the repairs.

On the afternoon of Sunday, September 16, a second attack saw concrete blocks forcefully removed from the stage and discarded on the ground nearby.

Vandals cause £700 of damage to stage at Friarwood Valley Gardens

Rachel Riley, a member of the Friends, says the damage occurred between 3pm and 5pm.

She said: “It’s really turning into a hard situation. We walked up at 3pm and when we were coming back just before 5pm the fence was down and the damage had been done.

“The builder is making it extra secure and more resilient, they’re having to screw all the flagstones down.”

VIDEO: The Real Junk Food Project opens in Wakefield

The Friends have hired security to protect the stage while repairs are carried out.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police log number 1413 of September 16.

Reports can also be made anonymously to Crimestopers on 0800 555 111.