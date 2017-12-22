Pair retire after 60 years

Club stalwarts who have offered up 60 years of service between them have stepped down.

Dorothy Lockwood has been the leader of Ossett Wednesday Club for more than 32 years, while Irene Marsden has been treasurer for the majority of her 28 years.

The social group, which meets twice a month, said a fond farewell to the pair in their leading roles during their last meeting before Christmas.

Catherine Bairstow explained: “They are both in their 80s so they wanted to retire, so to speak.

“Altogether between them they’ve been here about 60 years, so they will be missed a lot, it’s a bit emotional but they will still be coming back as members.

“Dorothy has been here so long that people often see her as being the Wednesday Club.

“They will be a hard act to follow, but we’re determined to do it.

“There’s still quite a few members who meet up but we could do with some new volunteers and members.”

The club meets at the Ossett War Memorial Community Centre on Prospect Road every other Wednesday afternoon for two hours at a time.

As a social group, they invite people in to give talks or to entertain the members with singers and musicians dropping in.

The group is now organised under the umbrella of the Women’s Royal Voluntary Service (WRVS).

However, the club is open to both men and women.

Anyone interested in joining or seeking further information can call Catherine Bairstow 7926 874451.