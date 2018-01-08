Pair rescued from faulty cherry picker which plummeted 10 metres

Two men had to be rescued after being left stranded at the top of a cherry picker in Castleford this morning.

The call was made at 9.54am to help the pair on Smith Street.

Appliances from Castleford and Normanton attended, as did the Combined Aerial Rescue Pump from Leeds, with the technical rescue unit.

The two occupants had been cutting down a tree when part of the aerial platform failed and plummeted them between five and 10 metres.

They both remained in the basket but were still left stranded about 20 metres above the ground.

The crews spent an hour bringing them down to safety with one suffering from serious facial injuries.