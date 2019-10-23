Owners of Pontefract station building promise action over its 'dire' state of disrepair

The owners of an empty and damaged station building have pledged to make repairs to it soon.

The former ticket office at Pontefract Baghill Station has been a magnet for vandalism since its last occupants, understood to be the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), moved out earlier this year.

David Hogg, from Pontefract Civic Society, said the building is "cherished" by the local community.

Pontefract passenger representative David Hogg has called on the owners, now revealed to London-based property firm Arch, to do something about it.

Mr Hogg, who's also a member of the town's Civic Society, told a meeting last week that the building was "still attractive" architecturally, but had fallen into a dire state.

"It is a building that’s cherished in Pontefract, and it would be nice to see it used again," he added.

Now Arch, who bought the building from Network Rail, says it is putting plans in place to stop the rot, and to put new tenants into the venue.

In a statement, they said: "We can confirm that Pontefract Baghill station building is owned by The Arch Company and understand the concerns that local people have regarding the building’s current state of disrepair.

"The immediate priority is to renew the roof to ensure that the building does not deteriorate further and we are investigating a solution so that work can start on this in the near future.

"Longer term we will also look at a scheme to see if we can bring the vacant part of the building back into use."

Local Democracy Reporting Service