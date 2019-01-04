Ossett United changing rooms plans remain on track, club says

Ossett United has said its plans to build new dressing rooms remain on track, despite Wakefield Council refusing to let the club knock down its current facilities.

United still expect to have a new changing block for home and away players at the Ingfield Stadium before the start of next season, after the local authority gave the idea planning permission last September.

United chief executive Phil Smith said the club and the council were working closely together over a second application.

But on Wednesday this week, the council said it couldn't allow the ground's existing changing facilities to be demolished, because it hadn't received important information from the club about the job.

Specifically, the local authority wanted to know how the effects of the demolition on nearby residents would be limited. But case officer Sarah Westwood said that despite "numerous requests" no response had been received.

It is now understood that the council's emails were never received by Ossett because of a technical problem.

The two parties are now talking again and the Evo-Stick League club has lodged a second bid for the demolition to take place, which is expected to meet planning criteria.

This would allow redevelopment to begin in May after the final game of the current season, and finish before the players return from their summer holidays in July.

Ossett United's chief executive Phil Smith said: "We have been unsuccessful in our first application for the demolition, but we are now working with Sarah (Westwood) and her team at the council, who've helped us to submit a second application.

"We're confident that this time around we will tick all the boxes and we will be able to start the work in the close season.

"We've made a commitment to try and have the new changing rooms up and running by the start of the following preseason."