Ossett United changing rooms plans halted after Wakefield Council refuses planning permission

Ossett United's plans to build brand new changing rooms have hit a snag after it was refused permission to demolish the current facilities.

The club was given the green light to develop a purpose-built block at the Ingfield Stadium last September, shortly after it was formed from a merger between the two old Ossett teams - Town and Albion.

United started 2019 with a 4-0 over Brighouse Town on New Year's Day.

But the new hierarchy's application to knock down its old changing rooms, which would make space for the facility, has been rejected by Wakefield Council.

The council said that the club had not given any details about how they might protect the club's neighbours from issues such as noise pollution and extra traffic.

Developers wanting to carry out building work are routinely asked how they will mitigate against such problems.

The stadium, on Prospect Road, is flanked by dozens of residential homes.

Read more: Ossett United start 2019 with statement win

In her written conclusions, case officer Sarah Westwood said that numerous requests for the information had been made, but the council had not had a response.

She said: "On the basis of the information available it cannot be determined whether the works would have a significant impact on the amenity of neighbouring occupiers.

"It is considered that the proposed demolition would result in significant detrimental impacts on amenity within this locality without appropriate mitigation.

"The applicant has failed to provide the requested information and thus the application should be refused."

It is not yet clear whether club will re-apply for permission.