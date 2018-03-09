Old police station will continue as a 26-bedroom home

Proposals to continue using an old town centre police station as two houses of multiple occupancy and five studio apartments have been approved.

The building which faces onto Jessop Street and Station Road was vacated by West Yorkshire Police more than four years ago.

The retrospective application was for 18 bedrooms across three floors in one part of the L-shaped building, plus a further eight bedrooms in the a second part, all with en suite facilities, and five self-contained flats.

The planning officer said: “The proposed development is considered to be acceptable. Weighing together all relevant factors, the proposal is considered to constitute sustainable development.”

A planning statement from the applicant said: “The layout provides a logical and efficient conversion of the former police station building with adequate bedroom and communal ares.”

There were no objections submitted to the plans. Planning permission was first given for multiple occupancy of the large building in 2015.

The police gave up the station in November 2013 and moved the remaining staff to Beancroft Road so the neighbourhood policing team could share the building with the fire service.

The police said the building had become “antiquated” state after saying the running costs were too high. They said the building had already been used “infrequently” by the public in the months leading up to the closure with many people thinking that it had already shut.”