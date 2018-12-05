Nostell works with partners to celebrate Christmas near Wakefield

A National Trust site near Wakefield has invited close collaborators to help create a Christmas spirit at the 18th-century spot.

Nostell has invited community groups, businesses and creative groups to produce a Forest of Christmas Trees in the estate’s Top Hall.

Celebrations are getting under way.

Eleven different groups, which support the treasure house and grounds, have been asked to design and decorate their own tree.

Jenny Layfield, general manager at Nostell, said: “We are thrilled that so many of our friends have taken the time to make their decorations by hand and have spent many hours crafting beautiful, fun and quirky things that say so much about their love of this special place.”

Dean Freeman, founder of Wakefield’s largest music and culture festival Long Division, is one of the partners featuring at Nostell.

He said: “Our tree is inspired by our collaboration with the National Trust on the Nostell Nights events, helping bring new creative partners to the event and providing musical entertainment.”

Nostell is also working with David Owens of Wakefield’s first gin brand, Nightingales. Four times a year the producer crafts a special gin with plants from the estate’s gardens.

Nostell Nestlings, a group of under-fives who enjoy fortnightly stories, crafts and outdoor activities in the gardens, have had fun creating Christmas decorations during their woodland sessions.

Other groups involved include Nostell Health Walk, Wakefield-based paper artist Timid Elk, J Lister Electricals from York, 24 Design, Rodney Melville and Partners, willow weaver Dragon Willow from Tadcaster, Friends of Nostell Priory and Obelisk Marbling Company, created in collaboration with artist Giles Round and The Hepworth Wakefield

Christmas at Nostell starts on Friday, with a special Nostell Nights at Christmas event.