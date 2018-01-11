Noise fears as plans for Wakefield dog kennels opposed

PLANS for a new dog walking area at a Wakefield kennels are recommended for approval despite residents’ ojections over fears of increased noise.

A total of 52 people have signed a petition as objectors claim the 466 square metre parcel grassland south of Manor Lane Kennels in Ossett is too close to homes.

Wakefield Council officers have recommended the plans for approval at a planning meeting on January 18.

A second planning application seeks to lift restrictions on the maximum number of dogs housed at the kennels from 40 to 60 and to allow dog exercising in another field to the north of the kennels.

The lifting of restrictions on the number of dogs is recommended for approval, but the proposal to allow dog exercising in the field north of the kennels is recommended for refusal.

A report to the meeting states Coun Darren Byford (Lab/Horbury and South Ossett) is concerned about noise and “potential smells” from dogs and increased traffic from owners dropping off and collecting dogs if the current maximum limit of 40 dogs is raised.

Coun Byford said: “The exercise yard for the kennels is a reasonable distance away from people’s houses. If they suddenly start to use this field the barking will become a problem.” The report to the meeting states that harm to the green belt is outweighed by “very special circumstances” and “need to improve animal welfare.”