Next phase of housing now planned

THe next phase of development off the A650 in Wakefield has been submitted with plans for 47 new homes.

An application has been submitted to Wakefield Council’s planning department by Persimmon Homes to build the homes on land off Herriot Way.

The site is next to Snowhill Retail Park and is already part of an existing Persimmon site.

No details have been provided as to the size of the houses planned for the site, but the initial plans show a selection of four-bedroom houses.

Initial plans show access would be via the Herriot Way roundabout , which is also used by shoppers to Snowhill.

The plans come just weeks after plans for a new petrol station close to Herriot Way was deferred by planners because of issues over lighting and noise pollution for nearby residents.